Regeneration could cause parking squeeze

Decision: Barnsley Councillors will decide on new public garden - and parking

WEEKEND visitors to Barnsley town centre could find themselves hunting for car parking spaces if plans for a new garden area are approved.

The scheme would see 181 parking bays taken over on the lower level of the Court House car park to make way for the new ‘public realm’ area.

But during the nine months construction period, 491 parking spaces would be lost from the lower and upper levels of the Court House complex.

Planning documents to be considered by councillors next week show there are only 516 spaces ‘spare’ at weekends.

Losing 491 of those would mean enough space would remain - just - but there might be only 25 empty spaces across the whole town centre, which includes two multu-storey car parks, surface car parks and on-street spaces.

Mid-week, the situation is less tight as there is existing spare capacity of 781 spaces.

National Highways has raised concerns about the impact on roads as drivers ‘look’ for space to park.