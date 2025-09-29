Refund and an apology as garden waste collection problems continue

RESIDENTS affected by bin collection disruption in Rotherham will get a £10 discount on their garden waste subscription next year - the council has announced.

Those collections incur an extra charge - £49 for the current year - but those collections have been subject to the greatest level of disruption.

Collections were abandoned altogether in August, to ensure other bins were emptied on time, with winter-level collections then introduced when the service resumed in September.

Now the council has told those who pay for the service they will get a £10 discount on next year’s bill - or a refund if they choose not to renew their subscription.

However, Maltby Cllr Simon Ball has demanded a full refund, dismissing the £10 discount as “a slap in the face” for those who use the service.

He said: “This paltry £10 discount on next year’s garden waste subscription is nothing short of disgraceful, a slap in the face of hardworking Rotherham residents who’ve endured months of unreliable collections and mounting frustration.”

Cllr Ball blamed the council for “leaving communities let down” and said the authority was “prioritising excuses over real solutions,” stating “this token gesture won’t cut it.”

“We demand full refunds for the disrupted service, proper investment in staff, and an end to the incompetence that’s tarnishing our borough.”

Problems: Bin collection difficulties have yet to be fully resolved

Problems stem from the introduction of new safety-related working practices, which resulted in increased sickness levels among the collection crews.

More staff have been recruited, but the council has acknowledged problems have yet to be fully resolved.

In a message to residents, it explained: “While staffing levels have started to recover, they’re still not where they need to be in order for us to be confident of delivering a reliable fortnightly garden waste collection yet.

“As a result, we will continue to collect garden waste once in October, and then on this basis as usual through the Winter months until the end of the subscription period.

“We understand this disruption remains frustrating and we’re really sorry for the inconvenience this may have caused you.”

The £10 discount or refund was intended as a goodwill gesture. More details of how the scheme will operate will be provided with details of next year’s subscriptions.