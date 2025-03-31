Rededication of war memorial will mark centenary
The monument, at Kirk Balk, was erected as a tribute to local military personnel lost in the Great War, with the names of those from the area in World War Two added later.
Hoyland Remembrance and Parade Group now care for the memorial, as well as organising the annual Armistice service and parade in November.
The group have said they are “glad” to announce the rededication, which will take place on Sunday April 13, from 10.45am
A short service is being organised, with Fr Malcolm Reed, from St Peter’s Church, assisting.
All are welcome to attend and there will be opportunities to lay wreathes.
Afterwards the group will move on to Belmont Working Men’s Club, with members of the public welcome to attend.
The group has cautioned there will be no road closures, reminding attendees to take care with road safety.
