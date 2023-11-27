RECLAIM the Night returned to Rotherham’s streets for its most successful event yet.

Record turnout in Rotherham for Reclaim the Night
The annual walk has been held since 2015 with the main aim of helping women feel safer on the streets.
The event was followed by inspirational speakers at the Ministry Pavilion at the Imperial Buildings.
Organiser Cllr Emma Hoddinott said: “It was our biggest Reclaim the Night yet with over 150 people attending.
“We heard from speakers about what it means to have a safe night out, and many of us were moved by Karen from In2Change sharing her lived experience of being assaulted aged 17.
“A massive thank you to everyone who helped make it happen and attended. Next year is our tenth, so we will be looking forward to celebrating that milestone.”