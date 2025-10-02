Record delegates celebrate collaboration at business event

SELL-OUT EVENT: Delegates from across South Yorkshire attended the Chamber Means Business Expo.

MORE than 500 business owners and delegates from across South Yorkshire came together to celebrate the power of collaboration, cultivate new business connections and discover how to tap into opportunities to work with the public sector at the sell-out Chamber Means Business Expo.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, and taking place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium,

Chamber Means Business has established itself as one of the most popular and successful business events of its kind, this year attracting a record number of delegates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

'The power of networking' was the theme of the day, and delegates were given the chance to take part in a special masterclass.

Hosted by Chamber Vice President Mark Smith, as well as featuring industry experts Hayley Koselogu (Vice President and iekos), Phil Turner (Exposed and unLTD magazines) and Joada Allen (past President and Visualised It), the seminar offered an insight into how to make the most of business networking, as well as sharing some of the secrets of their success.

Sponsored by KAT Communications, KCM Waste Management and EntrySign, the exhibition gave delegates an exclusive preview of some of the opportunities available to local businesses offered by the planned re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Following the recent funding announcement, the airport aims to reinvest back into the local economy by engaging with local suppliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition also provided opportunities to find out more about how goods and services are procured from key public sector partners including local authorities, education providers and the NHS.

Two long-standing members of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber received special ‘Salutes to Business’ awards in recognition of their time-honoured contribution to the regional economy.

Rotherham-based training provider Whyy? Change celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2025, while Sheffield-based marketing company Objective Creative will mark its 15th.

Shane Young, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber operations director, said: “Business success rarely happens in isolation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the result of collaborating with others, forging partnerships and building relationships.

“Chamber Means Business is often the first step in that journey and offers an insight into the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s local economy.”

Although a date is to be confirmed, Chamber Means Business will return in 2026.