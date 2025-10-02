Record delegates celebrate collaboration at business event
Hosted by Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber, and taking place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium,
Chamber Means Business has established itself as one of the most popular and successful business events of its kind, this year attracting a record number of delegates.
'The power of networking' was the theme of the day, and delegates were given the chance to take part in a special masterclass.
Hosted by Chamber Vice President Mark Smith, as well as featuring industry experts Hayley Koselogu (Vice President and iekos), Phil Turner (Exposed and unLTD magazines) and Joada Allen (past President and Visualised It), the seminar offered an insight into how to make the most of business networking, as well as sharing some of the secrets of their success.
Sponsored by KAT Communications, KCM Waste Management and EntrySign, the exhibition gave delegates an exclusive preview of some of the opportunities available to local businesses offered by the planned re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.
Following the recent funding announcement, the airport aims to reinvest back into the local economy by engaging with local suppliers.
The exhibition also provided opportunities to find out more about how goods and services are procured from key public sector partners including local authorities, education providers and the NHS.
Two long-standing members of Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber received special ‘Salutes to Business’ awards in recognition of their time-honoured contribution to the regional economy.
Rotherham-based training provider Whyy? Change celebrates its tenth anniversary in 2025, while Sheffield-based marketing company Objective Creative will mark its 15th.
Shane Young, Barnsley and Rotherham Chamber operations director, said: “Business success rarely happens in isolation.
“It’s the result of collaborating with others, forging partnerships and building relationships.
“Chamber Means Business is often the first step in that journey and offers an insight into the strength and diversity of South Yorkshire’s local economy.”
Although a date is to be confirmed, Chamber Means Business will return in 2026.