Rebecca reveals why she took part in "Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off"

Rebecca Lucy Taylor (Self Esteem)

Rotherham entertainer Rebecca Lucy Taylor has revealed the deeply personal reason why she took part in Channel 4's "Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off" programme.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer, songwriter and actor claimed second prize in a celebrity version of the top TV show.

Viewers of the programme were asked to provide funds for cancer research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca, professionally known as Self Esteem, explained how the illness had touched her family's lives.

Paul Hollywood and C4 team

"Cancer is something that will affect almost one in two of us," says the Anston-born former Wales High School pupil.

"Research is desperately needed. Fundraising is going to save so many lives. Cancer devastates so many families.

"My dad (Andy) had prostate cancer. He survived and went through the treatment really well, actually. The NHS were incredible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so lucky that science has evolved the way it has, that my dad could get actual cancer and then easily and quickly not have it anymore.

"The more chance of that being the case for people, the better."

Rebecca, no stranger to TV competition shows, revelled in the atmosphere, although she wasn't going to take any nonsense from judge and celebrity chef Paul Hollywood.

When he criticised her crumpets (a version of beans on toast with Henderson's Relish) on this month's show as "quite doughy" she abruptly asked: "Do you enjoy the power you wield, Paul?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barb was soon laughed off and Rebecca won first place in the second challenge, to make a Lambeth cake, which Hollywood pronounced as "lovely."

In the final part of the competition, Rebecca and the rest were asked to make a "Pie Portrait" – a dish in honour of their favourite celebrity.

She came up with the idea of modelling the pie to resemble George Michael's backside!

The overall event was won by comedian Meera Syal, who was crowned Star Baker – an award the South Yorkshire woman said was "definitely deserved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca, who had regarded herself as an underdog, summed up: "I have met really amazing people and raised money for Stand up to Cancer – it doesn't get much better than that. "

She said she was proud of herself for her culinary skills, too.

"For a people-pleasing Libra, I'm surprisingly competitive," she added.