Poppy, the nine-year-old sulcata tortoise, is a star attraction at the newly rebranded Valley Wildlife.

AN ANIMAL park has made itself at home at its new Rotherham base with a re-brand.

Mayfield Animal Park relocated to Gulliver's Valley theme park earlier this year and has announced it is rebranding as Valley Wildlife in its new home.

The animal park, now firmly established within the 250-acre attraction in Rother Valley, has been quick to adapt to its new surroundings – and certainly moving faster than Poppy, their nine-year-old sulcata tortoise! - in making themselves at home.

Andrew Jonas, director at Valley Wildlife, said: "We're thrilled to announce our new identity as Valley Wildlife.

“This name change reflects our commitment to our new location and our exciting future as part of the Gulliver's Valley family.

“We've settled in quicker than we could have hoped, and our animals are thriving in their new environment."

One of the park's star attractions, Poppy the tortoise, is a member of the third-largest tortoise species in the world.

She is expected to grow significantly over the next decade and could live up to 80 or 90 years old.

"Poppy represents the longevity and sustainability we're aiming for with Valley Wildlife,” added Andrew.

“Just as she'll continue to grow and thrive here, so will our park and our relationship with Gulliver's Valley.”

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver's Valley, said: "Valley Wildlife has become an integral part of our theme park experience.

“The new name perfectly captures their integration into our resort, and we're excited to continue growing together."

Valley Wildlife plans to introduce new attractions as well as educational programmes in the future.