Rapist jailed following Operation Stovewood investigation

A RAPIST who blamed his victim for his offending more than 20 years ago has been sent to prison after finally being brought to justice through an Operation Stovewood investigation.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amer Khan, now 42, groomed his victim, then aged early 20s, after they met, becoming verbally and physically abusive, pinching, slapping and punching her.

That violence escalated and he pressured her into having sex with him during a picnic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She refused and, out of fear, tried to run away but Khan was able to catch her and raped her.

The victim was interviewed by investigators on Operation Stovewood, the National Crime Agency investigation into historic sexual offences in Rotherham, which resulted from the grooming scandal.

She recited to officers her distress during and after the incident, with Khan blaming her for what he had done.

The victim was identified as a victim of rape as a result of separate inquiries carried out by Stovewood staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They began an investigation into her circumstances in 2022 and Khan was charged in 2024.

Justice: Khan is now in prison

He has now been found guilty of rape at Sheffield Crown Court, where he was immediately sentenced to six and a half years in prison.

When he is released, he will have to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Senior investigator Kath Blain, from the Stovewood team, said: “When the victim first met Khan he showed no signs of being violent, however after gaining the woman’s trust, Khan became abusive and that behaviour quickly escalated into sexual violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specially-trained National Crime Agency investigators listened to the victim’s account and sought corroborating evidence.

“Our evidence and the victim’s brave testimony has resulted in Khan being convicted more than 20 years after he committed his crime.

“I urge anyone who has been raped or sexually abused, at any time in their life, to report it to the police, who are ready and waiting to help.”

Operation Stovewood is no longer taking on new cases, which will be dealt with by South Yorkshire Police.

There are, however, live cases still going through the criminal justice system.

Those are cases dating between 1997 and 2013, and so far 43 people have been convicted of historic offences.