Rail firm restricts WiFi options to help safeguard children on train trips
Northern have blocked some websites and apps under their Friendly WiFi scheme, meaning no access to pornography, nudity, gambling and even online dating.
The filtering has been put in place as an acknowledgement that children may be present.
Northern chief operating officer Matt Rice said: “Access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.
“Whilst some dating websites - and users - will operate with appropriate levels of self-moderation, some might not and it’s important that content not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children - isn’t viewed on trains.
“With some of the other banned categories - it’s simply about ensuring that there is sufficient bandwidth for all our customers to use while they’re on the go.
“This on-board dating app embargo aside, we wish our single customers all the best in their search for their perfect partner.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.