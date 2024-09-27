.

RAIL passengers using Northern services have been told they face content restrictions when using the on-board WiFi provision.

Northern have blocked some websites and apps under their Friendly WiFi scheme, meaning no access to pornography, nudity, gambling and even online dating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The filtering has been put in place as an acknowledgement that children may be present.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern chief operating officer Matt Rice said: “Access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations.

“Whilst some dating websites - and users - will operate with appropriate levels of self-moderation, some might not and it’s important that content not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children - isn’t viewed on trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With some of the other banned categories - it’s simply about ensuring that there is sufficient bandwidth for all our customers to use while they’re on the go.

“This on-board dating app embargo aside, we wish our single customers all the best in their search for their perfect partner.”