Race against time to get community lifeline van back on the road

VOLUNTEERS are locked in a race against time to re-instate a service which gets vital food supplies to disadvantaged Rotherham communities.

Community Pantry visits around 15 locations around the town, and beyond, to sell food cheaply - supporting many struggling users.

But its refrigerated van has been put out of action by a serious brake failure, leaving those behind the not-for-profit company with a £3,000 repair bill.

Community Pantry works on the goodwill of organisations who supply surplus foodstuff, which can be sold cheaply, and uses grants to meet day-to-day expenses.

That means it does not generate profits, and lacks the cash to pay for the repairs.

Lisa Morgan, who helps to run the service, has used her own car to provide a limited service as a stop-gap and it is hoped the pantry will have the temporary use of a van.

But without refrigeration, it means frozen and goods needing to be kept cold cannot be offered.

Now a JustGiving fundraiser has been launched in an effort to raise the money needed as quickly as possible.

Lifelife: Community Pantry provides value groceries

That was important for two reasons, said Lisa - because the companies supporting the scheme need to get rid of surplus stock and may find alternative outlets if the pantry cannot take it, but also for the impact on those who use it.

The pantry is open to everyone, for a £4 per shop fee, and unlike foodbanks and other services, does not need referrals.

That means it is available to those with a range of needs and provides a lifeline to those who may not qualify, or have not asked, for help through other channels.

The pantry covers areas including Dalton, Catcliffe, Thrybeght, North Anston, Rawmarsh, Maltby, Swinton and Thurcroft as well as others, and some outside Rotherham.

Welcome sight: But the Community Pantry van is out of action

Lisa said: “We have a lot of users, people who cannot get out or access foodbanks.

“We don’t do referrals, we are open to everyone,” she said.

Community Pantry is a not for profit company, operating from the Fun Hub in Maltby, with the aim of helping to build stronger communities.

Rotherham Cllr Adam Tinsley said: “The Community Pantry is a vital service that supports residents across Rotherham. The Community Pantry van plays an essential role in reaching people — particularly those on low incomes who may not qualify for other forms of support.

“With the van now facing a substantial repair bill, we are calling on residents and local businesses to help fund its repair so it can get back on the road and continue supporting those who rely on it most. Every contribution, no matter how small, makes a difference,” he said.

Town hall colleague Cllr Michael Bennett-Sylvester has also praised the way different elements had responded: “On the politics, it’s great seeing councillors right across the political spectrum either donating, seeing funding sources or alternative vehicles. Sometimes there really is hope out there for democracy.”

He also highlighted Rotherham Council, for exploring funding streams and Dalton and Thrybergh Parish Councils for forwarding details to their grant schemes.

The fundraising page can be found at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lisa-morgan