Quizzical author asks 'who-DIDN’T-do-it' in debut novel

Kim Harford with her new book I Killed Lucy - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A ROTHERHAM author who is also the quiz mistress at her local pub has set readers the ultimate question with her debut novel.

Rather than a 'whodunnit', Kim Harford, who hosts weekly themed music quizzes at The Roadhouse in Dinnington, has seen her crime thriller novel I Killed Lucy dubbed a 'who-didn’t-dunnit' after she came up with an “intriguing concept” for the book's premise.

Kim (62), whose career has spanned research, teaching, and academia, said: “The idea for I Killed Lucy came about when I attended a crime writers’ convention.

“Several ladies mentioned they will read half a book, flick to the end to see who the killer is and then continue reading, although they now know the identity of the killer.

Kim Harford who had her recent book launch for 'I Killed Lucy' at The Roadhouse in Dinnington - by Kerrie Beddows

“I asked them what they would think if they knew the identity of the killer from page one because the killer admitted committing the crime, or if several people all claimed to be the killer and they had to determine who was innocent rather than who was guilty, and they said this was an intriguing concept they had not come across.”

The psychological thriller details the impact the titular character has on those around her in her pursuit of happiness and self-fulfilment.

Lucy wreaks havoc in the lives of four women, and, after her death, the quartet – each with a motive and means for her murder – all claim responsibility.

Kim, who had a book launch and signing session at The Roadhouse, said: “I really wanted to explore interaction with women and how that interaction can produce a domino effect that, in this instance, can be extreme but always interesting.

Kim Harford who is quiz master at The Roadhouse, Dinnington - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“When I did my PHD in the mother/daughter relationship to education, it was fascinating to see the disparity between the generational lines of thinking and what they'd been taught versus what they learn through nurture.

“So it was intriguing to continue my exploration of this in a different format with the novel.”

A spokesperson for publisher The Book Guild said: “Told from multiple perspectives, it’s not your typical whodunnit – it’s a gripping who-didn’t-dunnit.”

Kim's book costs £9.99.

For more information visit www.bookguild.co.uk/bookshop/crime-and-thrillers/i-killed-lucy.