Original and best: Founder directors Michael Sanderson and Cllr Robert Frost with Mayor John Parkson JP, his wife Doreen and Cllr Tim Shepherd at Elscar by the Sea, organised by the Forge Partnership

IT IS an organisation with a low-profile but a huge impact, and now the Forge Community Partnership is celebrating 25 years of work to help hard-pressed residents.

The organisation grew from humble beginnings - a group of people with similar ambitions for the welfare of communities in Hoyland and surrounding areas in the 1990s.

Initially, it was based at the Kirk Balk campus, with a remit to encourage students to continue their education, in an era where Barnsley had been ravaged by pit closures.

In the years which followed, it boomed, providing the hugely important Surestart service in the area, introduced by the Blair government, alongside other community services.

Forge’s workforce grew to around 50 in that era, and while it has since contracted to around 22, they continue to provide important services.

From next year, the partnership - which still has two of its original volunteer directors in place - will take on the lease for the new Parkside sports ground and pavilion.

That will provide facilities for a wide range of users, but Forge chief executive Neil Spencer said part of their objective was to ensure it would benefit the community in the immediate locality.

Parkside has been hived off from Forge’s other work, to be run on a not-for-profit basis, meaning any surplus will be ploughed into improving that site.

“We have done that intentionally,” said Neil.

“It is about trying to create an immersive, family venue. Any money it creates, helps to support the operational plan for the site.

“It is great that it has started, after so much speculation and frustration for all parties. Something tangible is happening,” he said.

When it opens next summer, the site will have open access for anyone wanting to visit, and the aim is to create quiet areas, where people can sit, and to encourage the use of a cafe, to socialise.

Although Parkside will become a large part of the Forge operation, other work will continue - activities such as providing baby groups and play groups to help grand-parents who care for children.

Some of that is done through supporting other groups, to ensure they have the wherewithal to survive independently.

Neil said part of the success of Forge’s work was down to colleagues, with “adaptive and agile” attitudes, which help their communities.