Pupils’ snowdrop planting forecasts a brighter future for memorial garden
Youngsters from Trinity Croft grabbed their gardening gloves and trowels to sow the seeds of a new project in the Butterfly Memorial Garden for babies and children.
Cllr Jodi Ryalls, who represents East Herringthorpe on Rotherham Council, said: “Dignity have been looking to get a community project up and running on this, and there’s no better way than to break the ice by starting it with children.
“We invited one of the local schools over to start and get the baby and children’s memorial garden refreshed. There hadn’t been a lot done on it for over ten years.
“I’d been speaking to families and parents who have lost children. One who has moved away said how nice it would be to be able to come and enjoy this area where their little ones are, to have somewhere to sit that’s nice and peaceful.”
The planting session last week (23) marked the start of this area of the cemetery receiving a little more TLC.
Pupils were joined by staff from Glendale. The plan is to follow up with more planting – wildflowers in the spring and then forget-me-nots after that.
Cllr Ryalls added: “The children were absolutely fantastic. They loved it.
“Another reason to involve them is to show them what the cemetery is like, that it’s not a place to be scared of, and it’s not all spooky, spooky Hallowe’en stuff. It helps get them more familiar with the place.”
