Pupils raise £1,000 for hospice in the 'run-up' to Christmas
All 336 pupils at Highgate Primary Academy in Goldthorpe took part in a fun Elf Run in aid of Barnsley Hospice.
Each year group at the school – part of Astrea Academy Trust’s family of schools – took their turn to run as far as they could for 20 minutes in their festive hats.
And with family and friends digging deep to support them, the children were delighted to raise the much-needed funds for the hospice.
The Elf Run is a new fundraising initiative for the hospice, replacing its previous festive fundraiser, the Rudolph Run.
Vice principal of Highgate Primary, Laura Sunley, said: “The children absolutely loved planning and taking part in the Elf Run and really got into the festive spirit.
“I am so proud of how they all did their very best on the day to support the hospice.
“We were also overwhelmed by the support from parents, carers and family and friends who supported this event so very generously.
“At this time of year and during some difficult times for many families, to have raised such a phenomenal amount for the hospice is really humbling and just shows what an incredible community we have here at Highgate.”
Pupils at the school have also been busy spreading Christmas cheer by singing carols at two care homes – Cherry Trees in Kimberworth Park and The Grove in Thurnscoe.