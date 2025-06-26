Pupils' poems show they're well-versed in climate change
Year eight pupils from five schools took part in workshops with professional poets as part of a competition organised by engineering firm AESSEAL and the Poetry Society to create work which reflected their fears for the future of our planet.
The results were then presented at a showcase event at AESSEAL’s Factory for the Future in Rotherham and are now set to appear in a short volume, The Natural Course of Things - Young Poets For A Greener Future.
AESSEAL and AES Engineering Group managing director Chris Rea said: “One day, I came into work to find young poets everywhere.
“It was refreshing to hear their views, not always flattering, on how my generation is handling climate change.
“This short volume brings together the best entries from both these competitions.
“Hopefully, it will help us remember and take a little time for reflection.”
Students from Wales High School, Saint Bernard's Catholic High School, Thrybergh Academy, Clifton Community School, and Rawmarsh Community School delivered their unique perspectives at the showcase, before touring AESSEAL’s Tree Walk, an environmental corridor with a wetlands area, native tree planting and wildlife.
Billie Manning, learning and participation coordinator at The Poetry Society, said: “Young people are already deeply engaged with climate change.
“They understand the risks to our planet, and many struggle to feel hopeful about the future.
“Writing and sharing poetry was a new experience for most, but it helped them process their anxieties about the planet, their place in it, and what they can do to make a difference – often with a touch of humour.”
Poems focusing on lakes, trees, the mountainous regions of Poland, what life may be like in 100 years’ time and the prospects of the survival of animals feature in the book alongside works from students from all over the country.
Overall winner Isabelle Stevens, who attends Saint Bernard’s, was presented with a £100 book token by then Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen for her winning poem The Future.
