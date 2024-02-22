Students from Stagecoach Rotherham on their 'incredible trip'

Twenty budding performers from Stagecoach Performing Arts in Rotherham, Barnsley, Beverley, Doncaster and Sheffield South East spent three days learning about what it takes to become a Disney performer.

Each student took part in a performance with the Disney cast of Beauty and the Beast, and had the opportunity to workshop with them, taking part in mock auditions to gain valuable industry experience.

They also enjoyed going into Disney Recording Studios to record vocals for their performance.

Now back in Yorkshire, the students can turn their experiences into an Arts Award accredited by Trinity College London which will stand students in good stead on college and university applications, as well as on their CVs.

Nick Plummer-Walsh, principal of Stagecoach Rotherham, said: “We were so excited about taking the students on this incredible trip – one they will never forget.

“Disney is the pinnacle of performing and entertainment, and only the best can join their troupe of world-class performers, so the students learned some very valuable lessons about performance arts.”

Stagecoach Performing Arts opened its first school 35 years ago and, since then, it has seen more than one million students unlock their creative singing, dancing and acting potential, with some working in blockbuster films and others securing roles in local theatre productions.