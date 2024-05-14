Pupils meet feathered and furry friends thanks to farm visit
Ian's Mobile Farm stopped off at Brookfield Junior Academy, on Lime Grove in Swinton, and children got to meet animals ranging from ponies, lamas, goats to ducks, chickens and rabbits.
Principal Daisy Dunning said: “Brookfield Junior Academy welcomed Ian and his mobile farm to the academy for the fourth year running.
“This event is always well-received and the children gain so much from the hands-on experience. “Every child had the opportunity to see the animals who visited Brookfield for the day.
“We aim to invite Ian back in 2025.”
Ian Prentice and his wife Carol run the family farm near Leeds – which has appeared on TV on shows including The Yorkshire Vet – which is home to hundreds of animals, many of which have been rescued and re-homed.