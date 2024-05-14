Children met an array of animals when Ian's Mobile Farm visited Brookfield Junior Academy at Swinton - photo by Kerrie Beddows

PUPILS at a Rotherham school met some feathered and furry friends after they were treated to a visit from a mobile farm.

Ian's Mobile Farm stopped off at Brookfield Junior Academy, on Lime Grove in Swinton, and children got to meet animals ranging from ponies, lamas, goats to ducks, chickens and rabbits.

Principal Daisy Dunning said: “Brookfield Junior Academy welcomed Ian and his mobile farm to the academy for the fourth year running.

“This event is always well-received and the children gain so much from the hands-on experience. “Every child had the opportunity to see the animals who visited Brookfield for the day.

“We aim to invite Ian back in 2025.”