The Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Robert Taylor was invited to Thurcroft Junior Academy to talk about environmental issues with year four pupils. (photo by Kerrie Beddows)

The Mayor Cllr Robert Taylor visited three Y4 classes at Thurcroft Junior Academy to talk to the youngsters about environmental concerns.

And pupils at the school on Green Arbour Road in Thurcroft also got the chance to ask the Mayor some questions as well as show him some of their own work.

The Mayor spoke to pupils about the local area and what is being done in Rotherham and any plans Rotherham has to make improvements or change the way the borough recycles and manages waste.

Five young students also got the opportunity to showcase their English work to the civic leader including reports about pollution, deforestation and recycling, with Cllr Taylor praising their efforts.

Principal Ruth Stone said: “We are very grateful to the Mayor for his visit and the children were thrilled to be able to talk to him and ask questions.

“They focused on recycling within the borough and the Mayor was very candid, reflecting on what currently happens in the borough, the changes over time and the further work to be done in the future.