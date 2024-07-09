Pupils at Anston Greenlands Primary School hosted an Egyptian market, where they sold their hand made jewellery - photo by Kerrie Beddows

FROM cookies to crafts, puppets to photos – school pupils took part in an Egyptian market to display the creative work they have been carrying out in class this term.

On sale at Anston Greenlands Primary School was a range of jewellery and ornaments including clay masks of Egyptian gods and pharaohs, necklaces, bracelets, badges, ornaments, keyrings and fridge magnets, all created by the pupils .

There was also a variety of food and drink, such as hummus with Egyptian bread and vegetable sticks, oat and sultana cookies, and banana bread, at the event at the school on Edinburgh Drive, North Anston.

Additionally, there was the opportunity to try mocktails – fruity non-alcoholic juice drinks – which the Y5 and Y6 children designed.

Anston Greenlands Primary School's rock band performed at an Egyptian themed market - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

There was also plenty of entertainment, too.

The school rock band Stowaways launched the event in the school hall with their debut performance of All the Small Things and Wild Thing.

Not only that, but pupils could enjoy an Egyptian puppet show and games such as pin the tail on the camel and Dress a Mummy.