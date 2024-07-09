Pupils get creative at Egyptian-themed event
On sale at Anston Greenlands Primary School was a range of jewellery and ornaments including clay masks of Egyptian gods and pharaohs, necklaces, bracelets, badges, ornaments, keyrings and fridge magnets, all created by the pupils .
There was also a variety of food and drink, such as hummus with Egyptian bread and vegetable sticks, oat and sultana cookies, and banana bread, at the event at the school on Edinburgh Drive, North Anston.
Additionally, there was the opportunity to try mocktails – fruity non-alcoholic juice drinks – which the Y5 and Y6 children designed.
There was also plenty of entertainment, too.
The school rock band Stowaways launched the event in the school hall with their debut performance of All the Small Things and Wild Thing.
Not only that, but pupils could enjoy an Egyptian puppet show and games such as pin the tail on the camel and Dress a Mummy.
They also enjoyed the chance to have their photos taken in a special Egyptian-style photo booth.
