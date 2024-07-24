Pupils and teachers at Brookfield Academy

SCHOOL pupils were treated to a seaside experience day – without leaving the premises.

Foundation stage pupils at Brookfield Academy donned their sun hats and shades and got to play in the sandpit and paddling pools in their playground at Lime Grove, Swinton.

Rotherham Eats and Broadway chippy also donated fish, chips, peas and gravy for almost 80 children.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...