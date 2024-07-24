Pupils do like to be beside the seaside – in the playground

By Jill Theobald
Published 24th Jul 2024, 09:14 BST
Pupils and teachers at Brookfield AcademyPupils and teachers at Brookfield Academy
Pupils and teachers at Brookfield Academy
SCHOOL pupils were treated to a seaside experience day – without leaving the premises.

Foundation stage pupils at Brookfield Academy donned their sun hats and shades and got to play in the sandpit and paddling pools in their playground at Lime Grove, Swinton.

Rotherham Eats and Broadway chippy also donated fish, chips, peas and gravy for almost 80 children.

Lisa Crook, EYFS, KS1, DSL and early reading lead at Brookfield, said: “The children enjoyed the experience and have produced some fantastic writing about the event!”

Related topics:Swinton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.