Pupils do like to be beside the seaside – in the playground
SCHOOL pupils were treated to a seaside experience day – without leaving the premises.
Foundation stage pupils at Brookfield Academy donned their sun hats and shades and got to play in the sandpit and paddling pools in their playground at Lime Grove, Swinton.
Rotherham Eats and Broadway chippy also donated fish, chips, peas and gravy for almost 80 children.
Lisa Crook, EYFS, KS1, DSL and early reading lead at Brookfield, said: “The children enjoyed the experience and have produced some fantastic writing about the event!”
