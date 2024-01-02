SCHOOL pupils brought some festive cheer to residents and staff at local care homes in Rotherham by singing seasonal songs.

Pupils from Highgate Primary Academy visited The Grove Care Home at Thurnscoe recently, to sing Christmas songs for residents - pic by Kerrie Beddows

Youngsters from Highgate Primary Academy in Goldthorpe sang classic carols and other festive favourites at The Grove in Thurnscoe and Cherry Trees in Kimberworth Park.

Laura Sunley, deputy principal of Highgate Primary Academy, part of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We wanted to bring a little bit of festive joy to care home residents locally and to the amazing and dedicated staff who look after them.

“The residents love seeing and hearing our youngsters sing to them.

“Our pupils have all really looked forward to their performances and practised hard.

“I know they have taken pride in giving something back at Christmas and we have been very proud of them.

“I am sure the children’s performances have brought some moments of joy and some wonderful memories back for those who have heard them.”

Andrew Fletcher, manager at The Grove, said: “It’s a real highlight for our residents and staff when the children come into sing.

“It really brings us a slice of the excitement of Christmas and we all love hearing them sing to us.

“Our residents love nothing better than hearing songs and carols they are all familiar with, sung with such delight and joy.

“Thank you so much to the children for a wonderful performance.”