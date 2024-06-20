Pupils and staff pictured with the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Sheila Cowen and representatives of South Yorkshire Police, at Thorpe Hesley Junior School's careers day - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

FROM fitness to farming – primary school pupils were introduced to a variety of future job roles when their school held its first careers day.

Youngsters at Thorpe Hesley Junior School met representatives from industries and sectors including gardening, retail, art, and the emergency services when the school, on Upper Wortley Road, was visited by organisations from across Yorkshire.

Deputy head Rachel Rawlinson said: “Careers days are often common practice in secondary schools but not so much within a primary school setting and so I wanted to try and change that.

“As an 'uutstanding' (Ofsted) school, we are always looking at new ways to develop and thinking about preparing our children to be citizens of the future.

Pupils meet animals from Berry Moor Farm during Thorpe Hesley Junior School's career's day - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

“I organised a whole-school careers day to try and raise aspirations and get the children excited and I think we definitely achieved that.

“I also wanted to challenge gender stereotypes when it comes to the world of work and inspire the children – they need to believe that they really can achieve whatever they put their mind to.

“As part of the day, we invited the children, and staff, to dress up and there were some amazing outfits.”

Children got to try their hand at brick-laying with Wath-based O&P Construction Services and met animals from Berry Moor Farm in Thurgoland.

Pupils try their hand a bricklaying with O&P Construction, during Thorpe Hesley Junior School's career's day - photo by Kerrie Beddows.

Barnsley-based Dolly's Desserts joined the event, along with Rotherham United Community Trust, artist Eleanor Tomlinson, fitness instructor Kelly Richardson, author Michelle Rawlins and chef Natalie Bailey.

Representatives from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, South Yorkshire Police, andYorkshire Air Ambulance also attended, along with staff from NovaCity Parkour Centre in Rotherham and Sheffield's daVally Garden Services.

“The careers day would not have been possible if it wasn’t for the support of all of the amazing volunteers,” said Rachel.

“We were also joined by the Mayor of Rotherham (Cllr Sheila Cowen) who enjoyed speaking with the children about her role.”Cllr Cowen added: “The children and staff thoroughly enjoyed the day and there was a buzz of excitement everywhere I went.