Pupils buzzing about 'incredible' conservation art project

All abuzz: Pictured with one of the bees on display in the school grounds is artist Angie Hardwick and some of the pupils involved with the project - pic by Kerrie Beddows

PUPILS at a Rotherham primary school have BEE-n learning all about the importance of nature and conservation with the help of a renowned local artist.

Rockingham Junior and Infants School teamed up with visual artist Angie Hardwick as one of four projects funded by the Children's Capital of Culture 2025 programme which is currently in its festival year.

The CCoC programme aims to give children more opportunities to access arts and creativity and be involved in making decisions.

Artist Angie worked with Rockingham as the first school to go live with the CCoC project to create a large-scale art installation about saving bees, which was later proudly displayed in the school grounds.

She worked with every child at the primary school to create large-scale papier mâché bee sculptures from recycled materials such as plastic bottles, newspapers, and old clothes and fabrics to create a massive sculpture.

Headteacher Louise Rennison said: “The visual arts commission with Children's Capital of Culture has been an incredible experience for our children.

“Working alongside Angie has given our children new skills, expertise, choice and knowledge.”

Artist Angie Hardwick added: “I think its really important for young people to celebrate Rotherham’s natural environment and be a part of its conservation for future generations.

“The sessions at Rockingham school had a dual purpose, acting as a catalyst for conversation about bees and how important they are to our ecosystem.

“The project aims to encourage positive action within the school and in the wider community.”