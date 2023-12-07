Pupils bake and race to raise £1,000 for charity
Last year prefects at Winterhill School in Kimberworth held a Run 50K for Children in Need‘ fundraiser which saw Year 10 pupils take on Year 11 – and they collectively ran more than 80,000 in total.
Simon Jeffery, senior behaviour for learning leader/deputy safeguarding lead, said: “This year they wanted to even better and ran a triathlon in the gym.
“The prefects did an amazing Job.
“It was clear when they started that they had taken on a big challenge.
“But they turned up and smashed it, both in their efforts and attitude to the challenge.
“Along with the prefect bake sale our Key Stage three ambassadors also did their own bake sale.
“The whole school got behind a non-uniform day which helped us raise a massive £1250 in total.
“We are always proud of our students, especially on days like these.”