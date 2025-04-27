Pupils' artwork to feature in bold new town centre venture

Inspired: Classmates Isla Nattress, Emy Grayson and Gracie Cliff at work

BRAMLEY Sunnyside Junior School pupils are contributing to a big art project in Rotherham town centre, after their work was taken up by an artist currently exhibiting at Wentworth Woodhouse.

Twenty five year six pupils are completing their Art Award and were invited to the mansion to meet artist Ian Kirkpatrick and see his ICONOCLASH exhibition.

Afterwards, they got the opportunity to make their own murals.

Elements of those will feature in a bold newc artwork Ian is creating for Rotherham town centre, as part of Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture festival year.

Interpretation: Artist Ian explains his work to Bramley Sunnyside pupils

Ian’s vibrant ICONOCLASH sculptures, huge paintings and tapestries clash symbols from the past with those from the modern world.

He explained the messages and meanings in his work to inspire the youngsters, who then took art in a workshop funded by Place Partnerships through Arts Council England.

FLUX Rotherham, the Creative People and Places programme which co-creates community art projects and events across the borough, asked the pupils to create eight giant landscapes depicting their vision for an eco-friendly, futuristic Rotherham.

Their canvases featured distinctive buildings, landmarks and symbols alongside fantasy figures and elements of nature.

The creations will become part of the reimagining of Rotherham’s innovative arts project Gallery Town, which will see new artworks on display at locations including All Saints Square, the Three Cranes pub on High Street and the Civic Theatre.

Gallery Town is currently working with children and young people to create the artworks and a new consortium led by Flux Rotherham will develop a public art trail.

At the ICONOCLASH workshop, Isla Nattrass, Emy Grayson and Gracie Cliff created a mural promoting equality and diversity.

Isla,11, said: “We painted a rainbow tree, a symbol of growing, in the middle of a crossroads, showing the different paths you can take in life. “It’s about equality and diversity. Sometimes people aren’t treated nicely, because of the way they look, or because they are a girl, or a boy, or transgender or LGBTQIA+.

“We think it’s really important for everyone to feel they have a place in the world and that Rotherham is somewhere where people are included.”

Ian Kirkpatrick said: “Their enthusiasm and curiosity is reflected in the creative, innovative iconography they designed in our workshop.”