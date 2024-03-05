Conor (left) and Tom by the Reresby dartboard

The exact length of the contest at the Lord Reresby in Thrybergh was 14.4 hours – a nod to the 144 men diagnosed each day on average.

Landlord Tom Parol took on bar staff member Conor Gregg, starting at 9.20am on Saturday (2) and finishing at midnight.

Tom said: “It was tiring, I’m not going to lie. By hour ten we both went a little numb at the knees but we put a karaoke disco on at night to keep the supporters entertained …and us! “And in the last hour all the customers got behind us and we were able to rally home.

“The next day we couldn’t walk but it was worth it for such a great cause.”

The lads hit five 180s during the epic session at the oche, along with 46 scores of 140 or more, with the highest checkout being 114.

More importantly, they smashed their £500 fundraising target with help and donations from customers.