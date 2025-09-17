Public Scrutiny Board meeting hears CSE update from cops

UPDATE: Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said the SYP of today 'has transformed its approach to CSE since 2010'

POLICE chiefs provided an update on child sexual exploitation – including increased safeguarding activity and “improved trust and confidence of survivors” to report to the force – at the first Public Scrutiny Board meeting under the Mayor and new Deputy Mayor.

The meeting, held on September 10, also heard recent data highlighting the scale and status of the issue in South Yorkshire, victim survivor and suspect demographics, and reporting insights.

Public Scrutiny Boards are public meetings where senior police officers present progress reports and answer questions submitted in advance by members of the public.

Live-streamed on the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority’s website, the meetings replace the Public Accountability Board meetings, which were chaired by the former Police and Crime Commissioner.

Alongside answers to questions about stop and search, hate crime, and the delivery of services to victims from minority ethnic groups, South Yorkshire Police provided an update on Violence Against Women and Girls and CSE.

Introducing the CSE update, Chief Constable Lauren Poultney said: “The South Yorkshire Police of today, 2025, has transformed its approach to CSE since 2010.

“We work with our partners at both the tactical and the strategic level to identify risk, safeguard the vulnerable before harm occurs, and tackle offending – with all agencies committing dedicated and highly-trained resources.

“CSE investigations are subject to rigorous scrutiny at every level throughout the force and in partnership settings, locally and nationally.”

The full update, presented by the force lead for CSE, included recent data highlighting the scale and status of the issue in South Yorkshire, victim survivor and suspect demographics, and reporting insights.

Details were also included about the structure and governance within the force and partner agencies, the strategy which informs how SYP prevent and respond to CSE, and the next steps including fully implementing Baroness

Casey’s 2025 recommendations, improving consistency, investing in further training, disrupting offending, and building public trust and confidence.

Det Chf Insp Scott Harrison said: “Whilst we already publish information on our website each year about the profile of child sexual exploitation in South Yorkshire, we are conscious that our communities actually want to know

how we are set up to prevent and respond to CSE in 2025 and how we plan to evolve our service to ensure it remains fit for purpose in future times, when the method of operation changes.

“(This) meeting was a valuable opportunity for us to talk through some of that and offer reassurance.

“In an ideal world, no young person would be at risk of child sexual exploitation, nor would they ever come to harm.

“Sadly, this risk and harm remains present in localities across the country.

“However, data is reassuring about the approach we are taking in South Yorkshire.

“In the last 12 months, our safeguarding activity has exceeded our criminal investigations – as we are intervening earlier.

“Reporting insights also indicate that the trust and confidence of survivors to report to police has started to improve since 2020.

“Regardless, there will always be work to do to improve our prevention of and our response to CSE.”