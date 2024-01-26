Photographer Roy Wooding is pictured with some of the models who took part - from left to right are, back: Kay Cooper and Sharon Martin and front: Lisa Freebury, Gill Heptinstall and Amy Naylor. Photo = Kerrie Beddows

A 'Calendar Girls'-style calendar was produced and posed for by regulars at the Harlington Inn – including pub landlady Jackie Sigsworth who is Miss December.

Quizzer Lisa Freebury said: “Last year a lot of our families and friends were affected by cancer – it is very close to all of us in one way or another.

“So when one of the quiz team members suggested a Calendar Girls-style shoot to raise money for Cancer Research UK we were all up for it.

“It was very empowering , but also a good laugh for a very good cause.

“Suggested donations were £10 and we are very grateful to B&B Press and Roy Wooding Photography because both companies gave their services for free.