Pub quizzers raise £2,500 after making a date for charity
A 'Calendar Girls'-style calendar was produced and posed for by regulars at the Harlington Inn – including pub landlady Jackie Sigsworth who is Miss December.
Quizzer Lisa Freebury said: “Last year a lot of our families and friends were affected by cancer – it is very close to all of us in one way or another.
“So when one of the quiz team members suggested a Calendar Girls-style shoot to raise money for Cancer Research UK we were all up for it.
“It was very empowering , but also a good laugh for a very good cause.
“Suggested donations were £10 and we are very grateful to B&B Press and Roy Wooding Photography because both companies gave their services for free.
“A big thank you to everyone who has bought a calendar or made a donation for your generosity.”