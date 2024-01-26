Register
Pub quizzers raise £2,500 after making a date for charity

RIVAL pub quiz teams whose families have been affected by cancer have raised £2,500 after making a date for charity.
By Jill Theobald
Published 26th Jan 2024, 10:30 GMT
Updated 26th Jan 2024, 10:43 GMT
Photographer Roy Wooding is pictured with some of the models who took part - from left to right are, back: Kay Cooper and Sharon Martin and front: Lisa Freebury, Gill Heptinstall and Amy Naylor. Photo = Kerrie BeddowsPhotographer Roy Wooding is pictured with some of the models who took part - from left to right are, back: Kay Cooper and Sharon Martin and front: Lisa Freebury, Gill Heptinstall and Amy Naylor. Photo = Kerrie Beddows
A 'Calendar Girls'-style calendar was produced and posed for by regulars at the Harlington Inn – including pub landlady Jackie Sigsworth who is Miss December.

Quizzer Lisa Freebury said: “Last year a lot of our families and friends were affected by cancer – it is very close to all of us in one way or another.

“So when one of the quiz team members suggested a Calendar Girls-style shoot to raise money for Cancer Research UK we were all up for it.

“It was very empowering , but also a good laugh for a very good cause.

“Suggested donations were £10 and we are very grateful to B&B Press and Roy Wooding Photography because both companies gave their services for free.

“A big thank you to everyone who has bought a calendar or made a donation for your generosity.”

