£77,000 boost to community organisations
Local charity and voluntary sector organisations had to apply for a share of the money up for grabs from the Your Hearts and Minds Charity, which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust.
The £77,000 marks 77 years of the NHS.
Sixty-seven organisations bid for a share of the money, with 30 being chosen after a rigorous marking process.
The successful bids from Rotherham included Making Space – Carer’s Wellbeing Project; Puzzled Training CIC – Empowering Futures; Rotherham United Community Trust – Mind over Matter; S62 Community Together Rotherham CIC – Feeding our Community; Rotherham Parent Forum – Swimming for children and young people with a disability/additional needs, and Rush House – Life Skills Workshops.
In the Dearne Valley, organisations benefiting include Dice Enterprise – Wellbeing Through Community and Fun filled Days CIC – Feeling Good, Feeling Great, both based in Balby.
Joanne McDonough, director of strategy at RDaSH, who manages the fundraising team, said: “The aim of the charity is to make a difference across all of the communities we serve, and there is no better way than to support local voluntary and charity organisations to enable them to keep on doing the great work that they do.
“These charities also help to support our patients, helping them to keep well, and this is a way of thanking them for their incredible work.”
