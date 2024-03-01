£75k boost will help charity meet 'ever-increasing demand'
The fund is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund and provides grants to charities and community organisations who are at the frontline of dealing with the increase in the cost-of-living and involved in delivering solutions to make a difference at grass roots level.
Age UK Rotherham supports more than 7,000 older people in the borough every year.
The charity's free and confidential information and advice service for older people, their families and carers has helped to support 1,400 older people and led to more than £2.6m income in unclaimed benefits.
Chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale said: “Whilst everyone is feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis in some way, the effects on older people can be much more dramatic.
“The grant of almost £75,000 will enable the charity to maintain its current services and go towards meeting ever-increasing demand, ensuring that more older people in Rotherham can be offered help when they need it most.
“We are thrilled to have received this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to support our vital work here in Rotherham.
“We're acutely aware of the challenges our older residents face, and that's why we're committed to providing tailored services and engaging the community.
“Our teams stand on the frontline, offering support and hope to those facing tough decisions, often with nowhere else to turn.”