Age UK Rotherham CEO Barbara Dinsdale

Age UK Rotherham has received the cash boost from the Community Organisations Cost of Living Fund.

The fund is delivered by the National Lottery Community Fund and provides grants to charities and community organisations who are at the frontline of dealing with the increase in the cost-of-living and involved in delivering solutions to make a difference at grass roots level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Rotherham Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Age UK Rotherham supports more than 7,000 older people in the borough every year.

Age UK Rotherham

The charity's free and confidential information and advice service for older people, their families and carers has helped to support 1,400 older people and led to more than £2.6m income in unclaimed benefits.

Chief executive officer Barbara Dinsdale said: “Whilst everyone is feeling the pinch of the cost-of-living crisis in some way, the effects on older people can be much more dramatic.

“The grant of almost £75,000 will enable the charity to maintain its current services and go towards meeting ever-increasing demand, ensuring that more older people in Rotherham can be offered help when they need it most.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to have received this funding from The National Lottery Community Fund to support our vital work here in Rotherham.

“We're acutely aware of the challenges our older residents face, and that's why we're committed to providing tailored services and engaging the community.