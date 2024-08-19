Grimm & Co exterior - pic by Kerrie Beddows

A LITERACY charity has improved its internationally renowned headquarters following a funding boost of £617.000.

Grimm and Co has completed work on its new headquarters and cultural destination in Rotherham town centre, thanks to the Gainshare funding from the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

With SYMCA's support, Grimm and Co relocated to the Grade II* listed church building on Ship Hill to establish a new cultural, educational, and visitor destination and to collaborate with young people and families from across the region and beyond.

South Yorkshire’s Mayor Oliver Coppard said: “The work that Grimm and Co does is inspirational.

Grimm & Co, which has opened it's doors to the general public.

“The impact it has on young people and families, using literacy and imagination to unlock the full potential of young people, is something truly special.

"I’m really pleased we’ve been able to support the team to create this world-class venue for children and young people in South Yorkshire.”

Louise Treloar, communications coordinator at Grimm and Co, said: “The Gainshare funding from SYMCA allowed us to improve the level of detail for our immersive spaces.

“We use these spaces as a 'holding area' for children's imaginations where they can truly feel free.

Grimm & Co interior - pic by Kerrie Beddows

“The SYMCA funding allowed us to really take that to the next level, and the awe and wonder that we're constantly seeing now in the children mean they completely buy into our way of working and our child-empowered signature pedagogy.

“We want to be one of the drivers for Rotherham becoming a story town where all stories are celebrated, no matter a person’s history or experiences.

“Everyone has a story, and it's an interesting story because it's theirs – we want to give a platform to that and celebrate all voices of Rotherham.

“We aim to be a shining light for creativity in the town, and that shows in the way we have interwoven stories into every aspect of the visitor experience.”

The charity expects to attract more than 120 school visits and 46,000 visitors to its new home, in addition to over 12,000 tourists, each year.

The SYMCA funding has also helped protect and create 22 jobs and 78 voluntary roles at Grimm and Co since May 2023.