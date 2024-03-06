Jean Collingwood (left) and Anne Riddick

The team at Sickleholme Golf Club in Bamford has been celebrating its 125th anniversary, with all its captains raising money for charity.

Ladies captain Anne Riddick has known about the work of Lost Chord UK since its foundation more than 20 years ago and decided her fundraising would support the Maltby charity’s work in helping people with dementia and their families.

Her efforts will see £5,430 go towards the cost of providing professional musical sessions in care homes and day centres across the region and nationally.

Lost Chord UK chief executive Jean Collingwood said:“Captain Riddick’s unwavering support for Lost Chord UK has been nothing short of extraordinary.

“She has dedicated her time, energy and creativity to organise a wide range of events and activities, from cake sales to craft fairs to raffles, all in support of our cause.

“This outstanding level of support not only raises vital funds for our charity but also brings joy, hope and comfort to individuals and families affected by dementia.

“It has helped us expand our reach beyond care and nursing homes, into the heart of our communities.

“Our incredible volunteers and musicians witness miracles every day, seeing individuals who may have lost their voices find them again through the power of music.