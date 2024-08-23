From left: Jacqui Sharpe (Turner & Townsend); Cllr Robert Taylor; Joe Heptinstall and Michael Sherrard (Esh Construction)

WORK has started on a £4.1 million project linking Rotherham town centre with new housing to the south.

A walkway along the Don will join Main Street to the properties down Westgate and Sheffield Road.

The project includes remedial work along the river walls, as well as deep drainage works, Japanese knotweed removal, pavement construction, new fencing and gabion baskets.

Vehicle access at Water Lane will also be upgraded.

Michael Sherrard, construction manager at contractors Esh Construction, said: “We look forward to bringing our expertise to this project which will play an important role in improving and facilitating the connectivity of Rotherham Riverside for the future development of the town.

“Esh has vast experience in delivering public realm projects and we are thrilled to continue our working relationship with RMBC.”

Esh’s civil engineering division will carry out river wall repairs, with 180 metres of sheet piles – up to 18 metres deep – being installed to add strength. A capping beam will be added on top to secure the wall structurally and support a guard rail.

Esh’s previous work for Rotherham Council has included the cycle lanes at Wellgate, Broom Road and Sheffield Road, and the Maltby bus corridor.

RMBC acquired the land for the new project in late 2022. Cll Robert Taylor, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy, said: “The access road and creation of a new walkway into the town centre will really complement the new housing developments and leisure scheme at Forge Island.

“The route will support us to continue to breathe new life into this side of the town by helping facilitate new housing developments in the future.”