£40,000 re-directed to help SMEs boost productivity

By Danielle Andrews
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 09:47 GMT
The money has been redirected from a council fund to help small businessesThe money has been redirected from a council fund to help small businesses
The money has been redirected from a council fund to help small businesses
MORE than £40,000 has been redirected from a council fund to help small businesses reduce their carbon emissions, after experiencing lower-than-expected demand for the financial support.

The funding, from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will instead be used to provide grants through a project to help small businesses with their productivity.

A report by the council’s assistant chief executive states that the low carbon project “continues to have difficulties in committing grants, whereas the productivity project has a strong pipeline of applications that can complete quickly.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The business productivity project offers grants to small and medium businesses for projects that improve business operations and create new employment opportunities.

Grants of up to half of project costs are available, with a maximum value of £7,500 for individual businesses.

The grants can be used for a variety of purposes, such as purchasing new equipment or implementing systems such as customer relationship management software to improve efficiency and staff productivity.

Related topics:SMEs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice