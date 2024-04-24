Yorkshire Water

The Yorkshire Water project, which is being delivered by Mott MacDonald Bentley, will see a new sewage pumping station, and 1.2km of pumped rising main, intercept and divert some wastewater flows away from the Wentworth site towards the Aldwarke wastewater treatment works – a larger facility with available capacity.

This will reduce discharges into Harley Dike during periods of prolonged or heavy rainfall.

Additionally, a damaged section of the sewer close to Wentworth’s wastewater treatment works will be replaced, preventing excess groundwater infiltrating the network.

The plans have also been developed to improve the water returned to the environment after the treatment process. Implementation will allow Yorkshire Water to meet new compliance consents, related to the oxygen levels in waterways needed for aquatic life to thrive, coming into force in 2025.