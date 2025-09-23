£250k investment 'to boost capacity and fulfil demand'
Built for industrial-scale output, instantprint's RENZ INLINE 500 is a state-of-the-art, fully automatic punching and binding line to deliver up to 2,000 wire-bound products per hour.
The upgrade significantly increases the capacity of the firm – based Brookfields Park on Manvers Way - to create additional capacity to serve both local and national businesses.
Jon Constantine-Smith, head of instantprint, said: “This investment in the RENZ INLINE 500 strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality wire-bound products at scale delivering higher volumes and faster turnarounds than any other major UK printer.
“This latest upgrade marks another milestone in instantprint’s ongoing technology and sustainability roadmap.
“Following a recent £8million expansion into large format, the RENZ INLINE 500 reinforces the company’s commitment to speed, quality and eco-conscious production.”