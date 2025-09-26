£1,100 hospice boost after Craig's 'proud' Peaks challenge

Craig Westmoreland (right) is pictured with his mum Ellie Watson (left).

A “DEDICATED” Doncaster man has completed the iconic UK Three Peaks challenge to raise vital funds for a local hospice which cared for several family members and a close friend.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite having no hiking experience and doing no training, Craig Westmoreland set himself the challenge of scaling Scafell Pike, Snowdon, and Ben Nevis, also known as the UK Three Peaks challenge, in memory of his best friend Gavin, who lost his battle with cancer and was cared for by St John’s Hospice in Balby.

Craig’s mother, Ellie Watson, also worked at the hospice – which is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust – and other family members have received its support over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig, alongside his friend Daniel Hershaw, began his journey with Scafell Pike in April, completing it in six hours, followed by Snowdon in May which took ten, finishing the challenge with Ben Nevis in June in 11 hours.

Craig said: “It was tough, but every step felt worth it.

“Reaching the top of each peak knowing I was doing it for such an important cause made it feel meaningful, and I felt so much pride and a sense of achievement that kept pushing me on.”

Craig raised money through his JustGiving page, Facebook, and donation pots in his local pub in Rossington, raising a total of £1,141.

Maureen Harwood, a fundraiser at the hospice said: “Thanks to Craig’s incredible effort and dedication, the funds raised will go toward providing care and support for patients and their families during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”