£1,000 boost for hospice

St John’s Hospice fundraiser Tracey Gaughan (left) is pictured with Karen Gyte.

A HOSPICE charity has been given a £1,000 boost from one of the UK’s largest rail freight transportation companies.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation to St John’s Hospice in Balby was one of five granted by Freightliner to deserving causes, which are nominated by employees each year.

It’s the second time the hospice charity has been selected, thanks to the ongoing support from train service controller Karen Gyte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen has been fundraising for St John’s Hospice to say thank you for the care given to her dad Roy at the end of his life in 2012 and has raised thousands of pounds, in partnership with mum Di Donald, from knitting hats, scarves and toys – often match funded by her big-hearted employer.

St John’s fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “Every penny will go towards ensuring we provide the best possible end of life care in Doncaster.”

The hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Trust and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.