'Proud to put Rotherham on the map' with national nominations

Mat Dyson of Rotherham Pride

THE return of Rotherham Pride after a five-year hiatus not only brought thousands of people into the town centre – but has now nabbed the borough two nominations in a national competition.

While the main stage provided entertainment in All Saints Square, a range of stalls selling tasty treats and bespoke gifts and information and advice workshops filled Minster Gardens and surrounding areas.

It was the first time the event had been held since the pandemic and was sponsored by Unison Rotherham, Unison Rotherham Health Branch, RMBC, South Yorkshire Combined Mayoral Authority and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

The event has now attracted two nominations in the official shortlist of the Gaydio Pride Awards 2025 – with the event itself a contender for Pride Organisation of the Year and committee head Mat Dyson in the running for Volunteer of the Year.

The Gaydio Pride Awards ceremony focuses on regional and grassroots efforts, showcasing the “unsung heroes within the LGBTQ+ community.”

Now in its third year,and with nine of the 13 categories open to the public, winners are set to be announced at a glitzy ceremony on March 14 at Manchester’s Hilton Hotel, where guests will enjoy an evening of celebration, joined by a hoard of famous faces.

Kriss Herbert, Gaydio network content director said: “These individuals, charities, events, and organisations are making a real difference, and we’re very proud to recognise their achievements.”

Mat Dyson of Rotherham Pride said: “After the re-birth of Rotherham Pride in 2024 seeing over 5400 people flocking to the town centre and enjoying a free and inclusive day starring Dene Michael, former Black Lace lead singer, we were thrilled to previously win the Rotherham Community Achievement Awards making us Rotherham’s only award-winning LGBTQIA+ organisation.

“To now be shortlisted for the National Gaydio Pride Awards – and up against two of the biggest prides in the UK, Leeds and Manchester – the team are proud to be putting Rotherham back on the map for all of the right reasons.”