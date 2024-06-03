L-R Ted, Oscar, Seth and Samuel

PROUD parents have praised the dedication of four nine-year-old friends who took part in a swimathon for charity – and smashed their fundraising target seven times over.

Pals Oscar Frost, Ted Parmenter, Samuel Middleton, and Seth Polkey signed up as a team to take part in the Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and The Swimathon Foundation's 2024 Swimathon after seeing posters for the event at Maltby Leisure Centre.

They gave themselves the name 'Pool Predators' and set a target of £200.

But even before they dived into the challenge, the buddies had more than doubled the target attracting donations of £500.

The 'Pool Predators' in action

And following their fundraising feat, the total hit £1,400.

Samuel’s mum Joanne Middleton said: “'The boys decided to do the swimathon because they are best friends and wanted to come together to complete a challenge that would help others while they had fun at the same time.

“They can't believe how much money they managed to raise and are very grateful for every donation.

“The money raised will go towards two fantastic charities Cancer Research UK and Marie Curie. “People we know and love have been supported by the amazing work these charities do and the boys are proud to be able to help a little towards their vital research and work.

The Pool Predators celebrate their fundraising swim

“We are incredibly proud of how dedicated the boys were to training and completing the challenge. “The way they helped and encouraged each other was lovely to see.

“They can't wait to do it again next year with some of their younger siblings hopefully joining them.”