Proud mum's photograph wins village competition
Although Thurnscoe Big Local came to an end last year, following a ten year project, the Thurnscoe Regeneration charity which replaced it decided to continue the new tradition.
In recognition of the community’s enthusiasm for the celebration, a photo competition was held in the village, with residents and visitors invited to submit their favourite images, along with a short explanation of why the loved the display so much.
The winning entry came from Beckie Franiak, who submitted an image of her daughter Roza, along with a friend Charlotte, wit the tree in the background.
Beckie said: “It was the first time watching the lights turn on and my daughter was amazed and full of Christmas spirit!
“The magic of Christmas living in the children and community, nothing better.”
A presentation took place at Thurnscoe Library.