Proposals submitted to regenerate two Eastwood sites with council housing

PLANS have been submitted for 31 council properties at Eastwood.
By Gareth Dennison
Published 9th Jan 2024, 11:05 GMT
Artist impression by Race Cottam architects of the York Road site, showing Fitzwilliam Road to the leftArtist impression by Race Cottam architects of the York Road site, showing Fitzwilliam Road to the left
Eight houses and four flats will be built on the former York Road car park currently being used as a construction depot, under the proposals.

The buildings have been designed to form a U-shape to create an open area in the centre and maintain privacy for existing and future residents.

Another 19 houses – mostly three-bedroomed – will be added on the former care home site at nearby Netherfield Court, off Eldon Road.

Artist impression by Race Cottam architects of the Netherfield Court site, showing Eldon Road to the rightArtist impression by Race Cottam architects of the Netherfield Court site, showing Eldon Road to the right
All of the properties across both sites will be social housing for council renters.

RMBC says the housing will help bring about positive change under the Eastwood Deal to improve living standards, which was launched in 2016.

Planning papers with the applications say: “Eastwood has been a priority area for the council for many years.

Housing is a crucial element of this improvement plan and as such this affordable housing scheme would go a long way in contributing to achieving this goal.”

