Proposals for holiday homes in two Rotherham villages lodged with planners

HOMES in two Rotherham village could be turned over for use as holiday accommodation under plans to be considered by the council.

Rotherham Council has received separate applications for addresses in Broom and Aughton.

If approved, a balcony would also be created at an existing two storey house in Herringthorpe Valley Road, in Broom.

Planning documents state that the balcony would be screened, with the house used for single occupancy, on a short term basis.

The application is retrospective, meaning the change of use has already happened.

A statement submitted to the council states: “It is envisaged that the amount of development on this site will not adversely affect the surrounding area.

The application has been made by Chris Welling, of Norwich.

Meanwhile, the application for change of use of a home in Stevenage West Lane at Aughton states the “proposal seeks to contribute to Rotherham’s tourist economy while maintaining residential amenity”.

The property is described as large and detached, with the plan to use it only for short-stay visits, accommodating up to 23 people.

The applicants envisage they may be visitors, professionals or tourists.

They expect the change of use would increase spending in local shops, pubs and restaurants, while encouraging longer visits to Rotherham.

The address has enough parking on-site to cater for guests.

Planners have also been asked to consider a scheme to remove buildings from a plot of land in South Street at Rawmarsh and replace them with two apartments.

At present there is a garage with a lean-to extension, plus a greenhouse on the land.

If approved, each apartment would have two bedrooms and a parking space.