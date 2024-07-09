Proposals for extension to Netherthorpe Airfield hangar
PLANS have been filed for an extension to an aeroplane hangar at Netherthorpe Airfield.
Sheffield Aero Club has applied for more workshop space at the site, near Thorpe Salvin in the south of the borough.
Rotherham Council requires developments to contribute positively to biodiversity.
A report submitted with the club’s plans says: “The development will create new areas of wildflower grassland on the narrow strip adjacent to the existing hangar building by removing the existing vegetation and re-seeding with a wildflower meadow mix.”
