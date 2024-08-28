Artist's impression

PLANS have been filed for Eastwood’s former Backer Electric premises to be split into 20 units.

Applicant Khurum Khan’s paperwork says the development would make sustainable and efficient use of the buildings.

The 9,445sq metre site stretches along Shaw Road from Chesterton Road to Fitzwilliam Road and includes Peck House.

Planning papers submitted to Rotherham Council say: “A key benefit of locating new employment development in an existing industrial and employment area is the close proximity of services and facilities, which in turn stand to benefit from increased footfall as a result of increased employment opportunities in the area.

“This represents both social and economic sustainability, with new jobs adding to the vitality of a local community and strengthened reciprocal benefits between employees and local businesses.”

A noise assessment submitted in support of the development says noise caused by the new units can be controlled to minimise the impact on nearby residential properties.

The report says the effect would be “negligible” – adding: “The predicted noise rating levels are very low in absolute terms, and it is considered that the repurposing of a factory building on an existing industrial estate will not change the acoustic character of the area.”

Backer Electric – now based in Dinnington – has been designing and making heating elements since 1938.

In the 2000s, the site had outline approval for a hotel, restaurant and petrol station but this was never built and the permission expired.

The new plans will be judged by the council at a date to be fixed.