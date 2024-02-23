A judge said Michael Cash's crimes were "entrenched in a pattern of dishonesty"

Michael Cash's offences were deemed "so serious" by a judge that only a custodial sentence could be justified, and saw the 34-year-old jailed for five months.

Cash, of Nanny Marr Crescent, Darfield, pleaded guilty to two thefts and two counts of making off without payment from two restaurants in Darfield and Wombwell.

He stole £500 worth of spirits from a Tesco store on January 7 and the same amount of goods from the same store on January 10.

On both occasions, a 12-year-old child was seen putting the bottles into baskets and bags, with Cash walking out of the store without paying.

Cash left a restaurant on January 19 without paying the £190.85 bill and committed the same crime on January 30, leaving a £137.70 bill unpaid.

He was arrested and charged and pleaded guilty at Barnsley Magistrates' Court on February 7 where he was jailed on Wednesday (February 21.)

PC Carla Wild, the officer in charge of the case, said: "Cash's offending was sophisticated, planned and prolific.

"A judge remarked how his crimes were entrenched in a pattern of dishonesty over a prolonged period and it's clear he paid no thoughts to the detrimental consequences of his actions on local businesses.