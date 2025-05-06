'Prolific' shoplifter's jail time extended after breaching order

David Heeley has been handed a 16-week prison sentence

A SHOPLIFTER described by police as “prolific” has had his jail time extended after he breached the conditions of his Criminal Behaviour Order.

David Heeley (51) of Frederick Street, Wombwell, has been handed a 16-week prison sentence after committing two shoplifting offences in Dodworth – just four months after he was handed a three-year CBO for the same offences in October 2024.

Speaking after Heeley was jailed, Sgt Paul Allen from Barnsley Safer Neighbourhood's Service, said: “Heeley's prison sentence was increased from eight weeks to 16 weeks, as he broke the conditions of his CBO when he committed these new offences.

“Heely's continued actions in the same stores named on his CBO have caused continued harassment, alarm and distress to the staff working there which in turn has caused him to receive a greater prison sentence.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and we take these crimes seriously.

“The CBO gives us powers to impose harsher penalties.

“This is evident in the court result for Heeley."

Heeley appeared before Barnsley Magistrates' Court on Thursday, May 1 where he pleaded to two shoplifting offences and breaching his CBO.

He was sentenced the same day.