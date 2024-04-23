David Sinclair, The Glass Works centre manager, Mayoress and Mayor of Barnsley Elaine and James Michael Stowe, with Pat and Julie from The Foot Health Practice and Mechelle Mallison, income generation manager at Age UK Barnsley.

The first phase of the Age-Friendly project will focus primarily within The Glass Works, Barnsley’s flagship retail and leisure town centre development, with a view to expand into other town centre venues and the wider borough as part of the Age-Friendly Communities Programme.

Tenants of The Glass Works will be invited to be part of the project and supported to achieve the Barnsley Age-Friendly accreditation.

This accreditation will demonstrate to the public the range of steps that are being taken to make sure visitors' experience of The Glass Works is positive.

Cllr Robin Franklin, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said:“Our towns and cities need to ensure that urban centres remain accessible to all, including older adults as the UK’s average age continues to increase.

“In Barnsley, we are committed to being at the forefront of this initiative, being a place leader by tackling ageism, reducing stigma, and taking action to reduce the inequalities people experience as they grow older.

“This project is a wonderful step at making Barnsley the best place to grow old, but it is something that needs to be replicated across the country.”

The UK population is ageing, with the number of people 65 and over in Yorkshire and the Humber predicted to grow by around a third between 2020 and 2040, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Barnsley’s population includes 40 per cent of people aged 50 or older.

As a member of the UK Age-Friendly Network, Barnsley has committed to implementing the World Health Organisation's Age-Friendly Communities principles across its plan.

The principles involve improving cleanliness, noise levels and green spaces in town centres, while also creating rest areas, reducing hazards, and creating cohesive and integrated spaces for all communities.

Barnsley Council designed theproject collaboratively with The Glass Works, Age UK Barnsley, Barnsley Independent Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support and The Foot Health Practice, the first Glass Works tenant to sign up for the accreditation.