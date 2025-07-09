Progress on new town centre health-hub in Rotherham

PLANS for a new NHS health centre and pharmacy in Rotherham’s former town centre Boots shop have taken a step forward.

Senior councillors have approved a two-phase redevelopment of the Effingham Street site, starting with the relocation of Abbey Pharmacy, which has to move for the market redevelopment.

The second phase will explore the potential for the rest of the building to house GP or walk-in healthcare services, in partnership with local NHS providers.

The council says the move is part of efforts to improve access to primary care in the town centre, while bringing a prominent empty building back into use. The project also aims to support footfall and economic growth in the high street area, next to the new markets and library.

Future vision: How the Boots building could look as a health hub

Funding for the refurbishment will come from the government-backed Pathfinder programme, by reallocating part of the budget originally set aside for a proposed music venue project, which has faced spiralling costs.

Cllr John Williams, cabinet member for transport, jobs and the local economy told the meeting that the scheme would help town centre footfall, and bring much needed healthcare services into an accessible location.

“Rotherham Town Centre is currently limited in its provision of health services, and it would benefit from utilising this vacant building.

“Something like a health hub, depending on the services we get pulled into there, could really make a big contribution to wider health services.

“For the town centre, we can’t just rely on traditional retail anymore. We have to find alternative uses for the town centre, and this is certainly one of those alternative offers we could…..use to help bring the footfall in and to diversify the offering.”

The first phase could start in early 2026.

Feasibility work for the second phase will begin soon. Council officials say the building could be adapted to support a mix of health and wellbeing care.

Health services delivered in town centre locations, including Barnsley, have been shown to cut missed appointments, boost footfall for local businesses, and improve patient outcomes. The council says it hopes to mirror that success in Rotherham.

A further cabinet report will be brought forward once the design work and provider negotiations are complete.