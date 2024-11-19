Brinsworth Hall Avenue, Brinsworth

A COMPANY has successfully argued that it does not require planning permission to convert a house into a children’s home.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicants iSupport Children’s Services has been granted a Lawful Development Certificate by Rotherham Council for the property in Brinsworth.

It successfully demonstrated to RMBC that the activity and movements associated with the proposed use would not be materially different from a typical residential household.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that the house, on Brinsworth Hall Avenue, can be turned into a children’s home for one youngster without a formal planning application being needed.

A planning inspectorate appeal case from north Devon was cited by iSupport as part of its argument for the certificate.

It also stated that the comings and goings of the children’s home would be no different from it being a typical household.

A spokesperson for RMBC said: “It is considered that the use of the property as a residential home for one child with one carer on a daily shift changeover basis and a manager attending on a daily basis, in addition to occasional visits by a social worker, would not materially increase the level of activity and car journeys to and from the property from that which currently exists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In this instance it is considered that a material change of use would not occur due to the limited shift changes of staff, the number of staff on site and visiting the premises and the proposed car journeys to and from the property.

“As such the proposed change of use to use class C2 (residential institution) is not considered to be a material change of use requiring planning permission.”

A previous application from iSupport for a certificate to use the property as a home for two children was rejected by the council in April.

This progressed to a formal planning application, which was withdrawn in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council decided to inform residents when the new certificate was being sought, given that there had been objections previously.

This resulted in five letters being sent by residents, whose arguments included lack of parking space and potential for increased crime and lower house values.